7-year-old girl dies day after police found her in critical condition in home in Granby, Que.

A 7-year-old girl has died in hospital, a day after she was found in critical condition at a home in Granby, Que., by police.

Two people were arrested in connection with her injuries Tuesday morning.

The matter was transferred to Quebec provincial police, and the investigations continues.

The two suspects, a 35-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, are expected to appear in court Wednesday. They face assault charges, but could face more serious charges now that the girl has died.

Radio-Canada learned that the girl attended a Granby elementary school until she was recently pulled out to be home-schooled.

The local French school board, Commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs, deployed crisis teams to the school the girl had attended.

"The team includes psychologists and psycho-educators. They're there in the field to ensure an organization of services to support students and teachers in this situation," said Alexandra Langlois, a school board spokesperson.

Police have yet to release the girl's cause of death.