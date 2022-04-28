7 arrested in Quebec City following accusations of sexual crimes against minors

Quebec City police (SPVQ) have arrested seven people accused of committing several sex-related crimes, including those related to sexual contact with a minor and child pornography.

The Wednesday arrests are a result of an investigation that began in 2021 following a tip.

The alleged crimes, which police say date back to 2020 and 2021, include sexual assault, sexual contact with a person under 16 years of age, production, possession and distribution of child pornography, among others.

The SPVQ says the suspects were interviewed by investigators and have all been released on a promise to appear.

More arrests could follow as the investigation continues, police say.