7 arrested in Quebec City following accusations of sexual crimes against minors
The alleged crimes, including those related to sexual assault and child pornography, date back to 2020 and 2021, police say.
More arrests could follow as investigation continues, police say
Quebec City police (SPVQ) have arrested seven people accused of committing several sex-related crimes, including those related to sexual contact with a minor and child pornography.
The Wednesday arrests are a result of an investigation that began in 2021 following a tip.
The alleged crimes, which police say date back to 2020 and 2021, include sexual assault, sexual contact with a person under 16 years of age, production, possession and distribution of child pornography, among others.
The SPVQ says the suspects were interviewed by investigators and have all been released on a promise to appear.
More arrests could follow as the investigation continues, police say.