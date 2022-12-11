68-year-old Montreal man missing

Montreal police are is looking for a 68-year-old man who went missing Sunday morning.

Bobbie Lauzière, who has blue eyes and a shaved head, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the Ville-Marie borough. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded coat and black shoes with white soles.

As he has neurocognitive issues, police say he may be disoriented and fear for his safety.

Police urge anyone with information to dial 911 or contact their local police station.