Skip to Main Content
Montreal police investigating after 67-year-old man shot in Ville-Émard

Montreal police investigating after 67-year-old man shot in Ville-Émard

Montreal police found a 67-year-old man with bullet wounds to his upper body after gunshots rang out in Montreal's Southwest borough around 9:45 a.m. today.

Man in critical condition after being transported to hospital with bullet wounds to his upper body, police say

CBC News ·
Police say gunshots were heard in the Southwest borough around 9:45 a.m. (Radio-Canada)

Montreal police found a 67-year-old man with bullet wounds in his upper body this morning, shortly after gunshots rang out in Montreal's Southwest borough around 9:45 a.m.

The man was discovered on the ground in an alley between Beaulieu Street and Monk Boulevard, near Springland Street in the Ville-Émard neighbourhood, said SPVM spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

The man was conscious when police found him, but was transported to hospital in serious condition, Bergeron said.

As of 1 p.m., Bergeron said there were no updates on the victim's condition.

Police say the suspect is a white male who has a wide build. He was seen fleeing north in the alleyway on foot.

Investigators are working to determine the motive of the incident.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us