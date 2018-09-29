Montreal police investigating after 67-year-old man shot in Ville-Émard

Montreal police found a 67-year-old man with bullet wounds in his upper body this morning, shortly after gunshots rang out in Montreal's Southwest borough around 9:45 a.m.

The man was discovered on the ground in an alley between Beaulieu Street and Monk Boulevard, near Springland Street in the Ville-Émard neighbourhood, said SPVM spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

The man was conscious when police found him, but was transported to hospital in serious condition, Bergeron said.

As of 1 p.m., Bergeron said there were no updates on the victim's condition.

Police say the suspect is a white male who has a wide build. He was seen fleeing north in the alleyway on foot.

Investigators are working to determine the motive of the incident.