61-year-old woman dies after stabbing in Laval

A 61-year-old woman died in Laval of injuries possibly caused by an edged weapon, police say. A 30-year-old man was arrested.

Police arrested 30-year-old suspect

A police officer stands.
Laval police are investigating a 61-year-old woman's death. A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Police are investigating after a 61-year-old woman was stabbed in Laval Thursday evening. 

Laval police say they received a call just after 5:30 p.m. for a "dispute between adults" at a residential building on Paradis Street in the Vimont neighbourhood. They found a woman with injuries possibly caused by an edged weapon. She was transported to hospital where she died. 

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and also sent to hospital for a medical evaluation. Police could not confirm if the suspect was injured or his relationship with the woman. 

A police investigation is ongoing and forensic identification services are on site.

