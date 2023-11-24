61-year-old woman dies after stabbing in Laval

Police are investigating after a 61-year-old woman was stabbed in Laval Thursday evening.

Laval police say they received a call just after 5:30 p.m. for a "dispute between adults" at a residential building on Paradis Street in the Vimont neighbourhood. They found a woman with injuries possibly caused by an edged weapon. She was transported to hospital where she died.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and also sent to hospital for a medical evaluation. Police could not confirm if the suspect was injured or his relationship with the woman.

A police investigation is ongoing and forensic identification services are on site.