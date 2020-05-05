61-year-old man killed in downtown Montreal overnight

A 61-year-old man was stabbed and killed in downtown Montreal early Tuesday morning and a 60-year-old suspect was later arrested.

Montreal police say they found the man lying unconscious with stab wounds during a nightly patrol on Sainte-Catherine Street at around 2:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

Police say they were able to locate a man in relation to the stabbing a short while later. The 60-year-old is expected to meet with investigators today.

Police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said police will be surveying video footage and conducting interviews to understand what happened.

Brabant said the man's death is the sixth homicide of 2020 in Montreal.

Police have established a perimeter, closing Sainte-Catherine Street between Drummond and De la Montagne streets.