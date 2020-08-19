Man, 61, facing murder charges in connection with two Montreal homicides

A 61-year-old man is facing two charges of first-degree murder, following two separate homicides in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Ahuntsic earlier this month.

Claude Charbonneau, 61, is considered a suspect in two homicides that occurred earlier this month. (SPVM)

Trois-Rivières police arrested Claude Charbonneau just before noon Wednesday.

Montreal police had been searching for him since last week.

Charbonneau is facing charges in connection with the deaths of an 80-year-old man in NDG and a 68-year-old man in Ahunstic.

The two men were found within less than 24 hours of each other and both suffered from serious head injuries.

Montreal police said Charbonneau will appear in court Thursday, where he will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder.