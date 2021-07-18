Skip to Main Content
Montreal

60-year-old man dies after Montreal police find him unconscious

The man died at the hospital after police found him unconscious in the Plateau-Mont-Royal.

There were no witnesses of the incident

CBC News ·
The 60-year-old man died at the hospital. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A 60-year-old man died in hospital after Montreal police found him lying unconscious on the ground on Parc Avenue in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Police received a 911 call just after 7 a.m. about the man who was found on the ground near the central median on Parc Avenue, north of Pine Avenue.

Police say there is no indication of a criminal act, and the victim could have suffered from a medical condition.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils confirmed there were no witnesses of the incident.

A coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now