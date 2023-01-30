6-year-old girl dies after accident at Val Saint-Côme ski resort

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a six-year-old girl following an accident at the Val Saint-Côme ski hill Sunday morning in the Lanaudière region, north of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed Monday morning that the incident occurred while the girl was using a T-bar lift to ascend the hill around 9:30 a.m.

"We don't know exactly if she falls, if the T-bar was broken or something, so that's why the investigation is ongoing this morning," said SQ spokesperson Geneviève Bruno.

"The forensics are there with the investigators to try to find out exactly what happened."

In a statement posted to Facebook Monday, president and CEO of the ski resort François Gagnon said the Val Saint-Côme family is "deeply saddened" by the accident.

"A young skier unfortunately lost her life while ascending on a T-bar-style surface lift. It goes without saying that our thoughts are with her family and friends," the statement reads.

Gagnon said an internal investigation is underway to understand the circumstances of the accident. He said the ski resort is also co-operating with the police investigation.

According to Radio-Canada, the resort does not believe the incident happened due to mechanical failure.

The mountain was closed for evening skiing on Sunday but will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday. The lift where the accident occurred will remain closed for the time being.