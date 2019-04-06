$50M Lotto Max ticket sold on Montreal's South Shore
A lucky Quebecer has won the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot drawn on Friday night.
Last jackpot won in Quebec was in June 2018
The winning ticket was sold on Montreal's South Shore.
Loto-Québec spokesperson Patrice Lavoie wrote on Twitter Saturday that the winning ticket was purchased in Brossard by a group of 20 people.
Neither $1 million Maxmillion prize was won.
Since the Lotto Max began, four $60 million prizes have been won in Quebec, the last on June 8, 2018, by a group of 10 people from Drummondville.
About 20 per cent of Lotto Max tickets are sold in Quebec, about half as much as in Ontario.
Based on a report by La Presse Canadienne
