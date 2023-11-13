16-year-old arrested after 500 vehicles burned in Quebec City scrapyard fire

Police in Quebec City have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a major scrapyard fire in the city's north end that burned about 500 vehicles.

Flames broke out around 4 p.m. Sunday in the yard in the Saint-Émile district, close to Wendake, with smoke visible from several kilometres away.

Some residents in the area reported hearing explosions from the site.

About 35 local firefighters were called to the scene and the fire was extinguished around 6 p.m.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from several kilometres away. (Pierre-Alexandre Bolduc/CBC)

Initial findings suggest someone deliberately set the scrapped vehicles on fire, officials said. None of the vehicles had batteries, fluids or even tires, which reduced the environmental risk.

The investigation led to the arrest of the teenager who was questioned by investigators Sunday evening.

Police are working to determine whether other people were involved in the incident.