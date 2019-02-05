5-year-old volunteer raises money for St. Jude breakfast club's new toaster
Industrial model will help provide subsidized meals for 200 students
Five-year-old Cameron Conry knew he had to do something when he saw the old toaster used to prepare breakfast for 200 students at St. Jude Elementary School on Montreal's South Shore.
"I looked at it for a moment and was like, 'This one's crummy,'" said Cameron, who is the youngest volunteer at the school's breakfast club, a program that prepares and serves subsidized meals.
Cameron's mother, Jennifer Cox, found an industrial toaster online for about $1,000, so they set up a crowdfunding campaign to purchase it for the school.
They hit their goal in less than 24 hours and hope to get the new toaster up and running by the end of the week.
"It's rare that you have a student that's in kindergarten who takes this kind of initiative," said St. Jude principal Natalie Gruenefeld.
"I thought it was a really good example of what we try and foster in our kids every single day."
With files from Simon Nakonechny
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.