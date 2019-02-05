5-year-old volunteer raises money for St. Jude breakfast club's new toaster

Five-year-old Cameron Conry knew he had to do something when he saw the old toaster used to prepare breakfast for 200 students at St. Jude Elementary School on Montreal's South Shore.

"I looked at it for a moment and was like, 'This one's crummy,'" said Cameron, who is the youngest volunteer at the school's breakfast club, a program that prepares and serves subsidized meals.

Cameron's mother, Jennifer Cox, found an industrial toaster online for about $1,000, so they set up a crowdfunding campaign to purchase it for the school.

This is the old toaster that used to prepare toast for students in the breakfast club at St. Jude Elementary School. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC Montreal)

They hit their goal in less than 24 hours and hope to get the new toaster up and running by the end of the week.

"It's rare that you have a student that's in kindergarten who takes this kind of initiative," said St. Jude principal Natalie Gruenefeld.

"I thought it was a really good example of what we try and foster in our kids every single day."