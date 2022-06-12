5-year-old boy in Repentigny rushed to hospital after falling in backyard pool

A five-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Sunday after being found in a backyard pool in Repentigny.

The child was found unconscious after going missing about 20 minutes prior, Repentigny police said.

A 9-11 call about the boy came in at around 3:45 p.m. that afternoon. When police arrived, two neighbours were standing by the pool, saying they were struggling to retrieve him from the water. The pool had yet to be used that season and it was hard to see inside with fallen leaves covering much of the water.

A handful of people stood by watching the event unfold as one of the officers jumped in to get the boy, who was rushed to Sainte-Justine hospital in Montreal.

Police say the child is in critical condition.

It's the third drowning incident involving a young child this weekend in Quebec.

On Saturday, a four-year-old boy was found dead after also falling into a backyard swimming pool in Saint-Lambert, on Montreal's South Shore.

Another boy was also found unconscious in his family's pool in the Quebec City region, but he was luckily saved by an alert adult.

