5 Senses of Park Ex

The smell of plastic parks and pancakes | Five Senses of Park Ex Duration 3:32

We followed the noses of sisters, Elfrieda, eight, and Georgiana, six, who took us to their top spots in Parc-Extension. Turns out a lot of stuff just smells like ‘old plastic.’ This video is based on the smell sense for our Five Senses series, where we share community stories through each human sense. This story was filmed during our community bureau in Parc-Extension.