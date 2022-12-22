5 Senses of Park Ex

Parc-Extension is Montreal's most diverse neighbourhood and historically a place where newcomers have chosen to live. Take a sensory tour of the area with this video series.
Get a sensory tour of the Montreal neighbourhood through this video series
Parc-Extension is Montreal's most diverse neighbourhood and historically a place where newcomers have chosen to live. Take a sensory tour of the area with this video series produced as part of CBC Montreal's community bureau held in Park Ex last spring.
Vasanth Rajaratnam talks about custom sari tailoring and his love for the neighbourhood he works in. This video is based on the touch sense for our Five Senses series, where we share community stories through each human sense. This story was filmed during our community bureau in Parc-Extension.
Defunct satellite dishes poke out from nearly every building in Park Ex, so residents decided to beautify their neighbourhood by turning them into works of art. This video is based on the sight sense for our Five Senses series, where we share community stories through each human sense. This story was filmed during our community bureau in Parc-Extension.
Inside a collective kitchen, where women new to the neighbourhood come together. This video is based on the taste sense for our Five Senses series, where we share community stories through each human sense. This story was filmed during our community bureau in Parc-Extension.
Cricket is one of the most popular sports in Parc-Extension. Kashish Thakur, 18, runs weekly drop-in practices open to all ages. Here's why she loves the game. This video is based on the sound sense for our Five Senses series filmed during our community bureau in Park-Ex.
We followed the noses of sisters, Elfrieda, eight, and Georgiana, six, who took us to their top spots in Parc-Extension. Turns out a lot of stuff just smells like ‘old plastic.’ This video is based on the smell sense for our Five Senses series, where we share community stories through each human sense. This story was filmed during our community bureau in Parc-Extension.