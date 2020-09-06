5 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Saint-Michel
The crash took place just before 10 p.m. at the corner of Sauvé and Rancourt streets.
Montreal police say neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the collision
Five people were injured Saturday night after three vehicles collided in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood.
The crash took place just before 10 p.m. at the corner of Sauvé and Rancourt streets in the Sault-au-Récollet neighbourhood.
A pickup truck travelling east on Sauvé collided with an oncoming car while making a turn.
A third vehicle was struck under the force of the impact.
Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Montreal police say neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the collision.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.