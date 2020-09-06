5 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Saint-Michel

Five people were injured Saturday night after three vehicles collided in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

The crash took place just before 10 p.m. at the corner of Sauvé and Rancourt streets in the Sault-au-Récollet neighbourhood.

A pickup truck travelling east on Sauvé collided with an oncoming car while making a turn.

A third vehicle was struck under the force of the impact.

Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Montreal police say neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the collision.