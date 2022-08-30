4th suspect in Montreal east end shootings arrested in Vancouver

Montreal and Vancouver police say they arrested a fourth suspect in connection to two shootings this month in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood that left two women injured.

The final suspect in the shootings, a 20-year-old man from Montreal, had been in British Columbia for several days before his arrest Monday, said the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM). He will be transported back to Montreal to appear in court.

The two-day shooting spree took place between Aug. 10 and 11.

The first incident occurred on Pierre-Bonne Road around 10 p.m. as a woman was parking her car. About 30 shots were fired in her direction, though no bullets hit the victim. She suffered minor injuries from car debris, according to police.

The second incident took place just before midnight the next day on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard, near 27th Avenue. The suspects first targeted a man and a woman in their 20s outside a restaurant, then fired at an employee in his 60s who was walking in the parking lot. Police say about 50 shots were fired.

The woman was hit and brought to a hospital where her condition stabilized.

The suspects fled in a compact car "identical to the one used during the event the day before," said the SPVM. Following a police chase, the suspects lost control of the vehicle and the car ended up in a ditch.

Two of the four suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, were arrested on the scene. A third man, 21, was arrested on Aug. 23.

All three have made court appearances and are accused of two attempted murders.