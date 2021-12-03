4Korners' move to Zoom helped seniors combat COVID loneliness

During the month of December, CBC will be working with 4Korners to showcase stories of people in our community who are making a difference for our "Make the Season Kind" campaign. For more stories and to learn more about this campaign, visit cbc.ca/bekindqc and make a donation here.

Even if she doesn't leave home, 68-year-old Lydia Kennedy is busy every single day.

On Mondays and Thursdays she has yoga classes, Tuesdays are for drawing, she paints on Wednesdays and attends Friday workshops — all on Zoom. Based in Deux-Montagnes, a Quebec municipality just northwest of Montreal, 4Korners has been keeping seniors busy throughout the pandemic from the safety of their own homes.

"When I was introduced to Zoom, it gave me motivation to continue doing activities and not just sitting at home watching TV and doing nothing," said Kennedy.

She also made friends all over the province through the 4Korners activities that she otherwise would never have met in the Laurentians community of Pine Hill, where she lives.

"It's a socialization that was desperately needed in COVID," she said. "I truly believe that it really helped me tremendously because I'm a very social person."

When COVID hit, the 4Korners staff had to find a way to keep their programs running, though they couldn't meet in person. Like many, they turned to Zoom. But, getting the seniors' activities going took a lot of patience for everyone.

To help them understand how to use Zoom, "I was spending many, many days and hours on the phone with seniors," said Melanie Wilson, the coordinator for seniors and caregivers.

She'd lay out her laptop, cell phone, and iPad on her desk and guide each person through the downloading and signing up process. She would help them through the specific instructions for their device and any technical issues like accessing the webcam.

"It was a trying time," said Wilson.

4Korners moved their programming online using Zoom. (Submitted by 4Korners)

But by April, 4Korners had their online programs up and running. As more and more people joined, they expanded their activities and now have several per day.

Because people didn't have to leave their homes, they new members from all over the province joined in. Those with mobility issues could also participate.

Participants have time to chat among themselves for half an hour before and after each activity to make friends and share resources. Community support worker Lisa Agombar said people would help each other find handymen, talk about their new dogs and check in on each other.

"It's really heartwarming to see how they're connecting with each other, and how important that is for them to be with other people," said Agombar.

4Korners would have arts and crafts classes on Wednesdays before the pandemic. (Submitted by 4Korners)

Ovid Da Silva started using 4Korners' services back in 2019, before the pandemic hit. He liked their workshops, and meeting other seniors when he felt alone.

When the pandemic hit, he said he was diagnosed with depression and being isolated made it worse.

"I was having a rough patch," he said. "I'm grateful to have gotten good support from 4Korners. They were very helpful, encouraging and understanding and it's good to feel that kind of empathy."

Staff from 4Korners would call him to check in one-on-one, offer support and refer him to other resources. He was also able to get in contact with other people his age and felt less alone.

As pandemic restrictions loosen, some activities are being held both in person and on Zoom.

The 4Korners hybrid model isn't going anywhere any time soon. It makes their programs accessible both to those who can't physically show up and those who don't like using the internet, said Wilson.

"They were there for me when I needed help," said Da Silva. They still are."