Montreal commuters can now take express bus downtown to avoid busy Orange line

Commuters have another transit option starting this morning.

The Société de transport de Montréal has created the 445 Papineau Express bus line, which now runs on a reserved lane following the route of a busy stretch of the Metro's Orange line during rush hour.

The bus starts on 20th Avenue in the city's east end, running along reserved lanes on Beaubien Street, Papineau Avenue and René-Lévesque Boulevard and ends at Peel Street.

Running every 10 minutes during in the morning and in the opposite direction during evening rush hour, it's part of the STM's Mouvement Orange plan to ease congestion on the Metro.

With commuters having to sometimes wait for several trains until there is space to get on the Orange line in the morning, the STM estimates some 2,000 people will now elect to take the bus during rush hour.

"It's a direct line that takes you downtown," said STM president Philippe Schnobb.

Also as part of Mouvement Orange, the STM is adding trains to the orange line during rush hour and increasing the frequency of the 427, 80 and 165 bus lines.

The reserved lanes can also be used by taxis.