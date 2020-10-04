41-year-old man dead in Saint-Agapit, Que., after shootout with provincial police

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot and killed during a police operation in Saint-Agapit, about 40 kilometres south of Quebec City.

According to a Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) news release, provincial police were called to a damaged vehicle at around 1 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they realized the vehicle had bullet holes in it.

A little over two hours later, officers heard shots go off, the BEI says, and found the man in a nearby wooded area.

According to the BEI, the man then shot at police and fled. It wasn't until 7:30 that they managed to locate the man again, this time at his residence.

They set up a perimeter and about an hour later, the 41-year-old allegedly began shooting at police from inside and outside the home.

Police returned fire and hit the man, who later died in hospital, the BEI says.

The BEI steps in whenever someone is killed or injured during a police operation. Montreal police will assist with the investigation.