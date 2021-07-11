4-year-old found unconscious by Laval police has died

A 4-year-old child who was taken to hospital by paramedics Saturday evening, after police were called to a home in Laval, has now died, police say.

Laval police say they responded to call around 6:40 p.m. reporting an unconscious child on Bazin Street, in the city's Pont-Viau neighbourhood.

When the officers arrived at the residence, the child was in cardiac arrest, said Cst. Stéphanie Beshara, a Laval police spokesperson.

"Police began using resuscitation maneuvers. When the paramedics arrived, they took over and the child was taken to hospital," Beshara said.

Police confirmed the child's death Sunday morning.

Beshara said three people were at the home where the child was found and were met by investigators in the evening. One of them received treatment for a nervous shock.

Beshara said investigators are still working to determine what happened to the child, noting all hypotheses are being studied, including the possibility that the child's death was the result of an accident.