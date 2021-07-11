4-year-old child dies after being found unconscious in Laval home

A four-year-old child has died after being found in cardiac arrest at a home in Laval on Saturday evening, police say.

Laval police were called to the home on Bazin Street, in the city's Pont-Viau neighbourhood, around 6:40 p.m.

"Police began using resuscitation manoeuvres. When the paramedics arrived, they took over and the child was taken to hospital," said Cst. Stéphanie Beshara, a Laval police spokesperson.

Police confirmed the child's death Sunday morning.

Beshara said three people were at the home where the child was found and were met by investigators in the evening. One of them received treatment for a nervous shock.

Beshara said investigators are still working to determine what happened to the child, noting all hypotheses are being studied, including the possibility that the child's death was the result of an accident.