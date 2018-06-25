4 weekday trains cut from Deux-Montagnes commuter service

Commuters who ride the Deux-Montagnes line will see service disruptions because of the closing of one track for work on Montreal's new light-rail system, the Réseau express métropolitain.

Beginning on June 25, three departures for downtown and one from Central Station bound for Pierrefond-Roxboro will no longer be in service:

Train 914, leaving from Pierrefonds-Roxboro for Central Station at 8:35 a.m.

Train 902, leaving the Bois-Franc station for Central Station at 9 a.m.

Train 952, leaving the Deux-Montagnes station for Central Station at 5:20 p.m.

Train 915, leaving from Central Station for Pierrefonds-Roxboro at 4:05 p.m.

To compensate for the cancellation of train 952 at 5:20 p.m., there will be a shuttle bus between Grand-Moulin and Deux-Montagnes stations.

In addition to the cancellations, the departure times of 23 trains on the Deux-Montagnes line will be modified, as will three departures in both directions on the Mascouche line.

Starting in 2020, an entire segment of the Deux-Montagnes line, running from Du Ruisseau Station to Central Station, will be closed for two years.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the REM took place at the beginning of April. The line is expected to be partially operational by 2021.

The light-rail train project includes 26 stations spanning 67 kilometres, which will link downtown Montreal, the South Shore, the West Island, the airport and the North Shore.

It will operate 20 hours a day, seven days a week.