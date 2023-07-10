4 teens stabbed at Montreal park, police search for clues
Four teenagers were stabbed at a Montreal park Sunday evening, though their injuries aren't life-threatening. No arrests have been made.
The teens were at a festive event at time of incident
Four teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 are recovering after being stabbed at a Montreal park Sunday evening.
Police say the teens were at Frédéric-Back park in Saint-Michel, where the Montreal Dominican festival was being held, when a fight broke out around 8:30 p.m.
Though two were badly hurt, and all four were taken to hospital, none of their injuries are considered life-threatening.
Investigators and the K-9 unit were on the scene, but no arrests have been made. Police are still trying determine if there is more than one suspect, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.