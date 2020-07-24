4 Montreal police officers charged after years-long probe into internal affairs unit

Quebec provincial police say four Montreal police officers have been charged following a years-long probe into the internal affairs division of the city's police force, the SPVM.

The provincial police news release, issued today, doesn't identify the officers.

Documents provided by Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions indicate that the charges include obstruction of justice, perjury, assault and forcible confinement.

The SQ's investigation stemmed from allegations made in 2017 by two former senior Montreal police officers, who said they were forced out of the SPVM in 2013 after trying to blow the whistle on corruption in the city police.

Giovanni Di Feo and Jimmy Cacchione said at the time that members of the force's internal affairs department embellished or fabricated evidence against lower-ranking officers who fell out of favour.

In response to the allegations, Quebec's Public Security Ministry created a mixed force led by the provincial police and the province's independent police watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes.

Quebec provincial police say the four Montreal officers were charged after investigators analyzed 1,020 files in the case.