4 Montreal businesses hit by Molotov cocktails overnight

Four Montreal businesses were targeted in a string of arson attacks overnight.

Montreal police say the first attack happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Rivière-des-Prairies.

Someone smashed the window of a business on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and set off an incendiary device inside, said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal.

There were two more attacks on restaurants in the Saint-Laurent borough between 2:20 a.m. and 2:40 a.m.

An hour later, a beauty salon on Monkland Avenue in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood was also set on fire. Brabant says the damage to the salon was more serious.

"An incendiary device was thrown inside a business that caught on fire so we're talking about major damage in that business. There had to be evacuations that were made during the event but no one was injured," he said.

Brabant says police are trying to determine whether any of the crimes are connected. The motives are unclear and no arrests have been made.