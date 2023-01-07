4 injured, 1 critically, after head-on crash in Longueuil
The collision happened on Taschereau Boulevard, near Greenfield Park, around 4 a.m., police say.
Police have arrested a woman in her 20s for impaired driving
Four people were taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two vehicles in Longueuil early Friday morning.
The crash happened on Taschereau Boulevard, near Greenfield Park, around 4 a.m., police say.
One woman sustained injuries considered to be life threatening.
Police have arrested a woman in her 20s for impaired driving.
Taschereau Boulevard was closed between Charles and Georges Streets Friday morning while police investigated. It has since reopened.
