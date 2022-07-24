4 drownings since Friday in Quebec

Four people have drowned so far this weekend in Quebec, with provincial police confirming two more deaths late Sunday afternoon.

The most recent two deaths include two men — one who was pulled from the water near a beach in the Montreal area late Saturday afternoon, and another who went missing while swimming across a river in the Maurice region later that evening.

The first man, 43, died in hospital after going under at the Sablon beach in Saint-Polycarpe, Que., in the Vaudreuil-Soulanges region near the Ontario border.

The man had jumped from a platform to a suspended rope to swing into the water but never resurfaced, the Sûreté du Québec said.

Lifeguards found the man but weren't able to revive him. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and declared dead soon after.

The other, a 49-year-old man, had been trying to swim across the Batiscan River around 7 p.m. Saturday when he disappeared under the water.

His body was found at around 11 a.m. the next morning after an extensive search involving divers and a helicopter, authorities said. His death was confirmed in hospital soon after.

The Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, Que., will remain closed for the rest of the weekend after a 14-year-old girl died there Friday. (CBC News)

The two drownings occurred after two other people died in water activities in the Laurentians.

A 14-year-old girl died after being found unconscious late Friday afternoon at the base of a water slide at the Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, Que.

A 28-year-old man also died in hospital on Saturday after being rescued from a lake near the community of Sainte-Lucie, Que., around 10 p.m. the night before.