Montreal·Breaking

4 children found unresponsive after a fishing trip on Quebec's North Shore

Provincial police say a group of 11 people were fishing when they were swept up by the tide.

Rescue teams are now searching for the 5th person swept up by tide

Rachel Watts · CBC News ·
A flat sandy beach with coniferous trees in the distance.
Four children have been found unresponsive and one man is missing after they went fishing in Portneuf-sur-Mer, pictured here last May, on Quebec's North Shore. Quebec provincial police say they believe the group was swept up by the rising tide in the St. Lawrence River Estuary. (Zoé Bellehumeur/Radio-Canada)

Four children were found unresponsive on the shoreline in Portneuf-sur-Mer on Quebec's North Shore on Saturday, Quebec provincial police said, though they could not yet confirm their health statuses.

The children were among five people reported missing when the 911 call came in around 2 a.m. Rescue teams are searching for the fifth person — a man in his 30s.

Catherine Bernard, a spokesperson for the provincial police, says a group of 11 people were fishing when they were swept up by the tide.

The six others were rescued and the Sûreté du Québec are waiting for the help of divers and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel called the situation an "unnamable catastrophe" and a tragedy in an interview with Radio-Canada about wildfires Saturday morning.

More to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rachel Watts

CBC journalist

Rachel Watts is a journalist with CBC News in Quebec City. Originally from Montreal, she enjoys covering stories in the province of Quebec. You can reach her at rachel.watts@cbc.ca.

