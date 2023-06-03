4 children found unresponsive after a fishing trip on Quebec's North Shore

Four children were found unresponsive on the shoreline in Portneuf-sur-Mer on Quebec's North Shore on Saturday, Quebec provincial police said, though they could not yet confirm their health statuses.

The children were among five people reported missing when the 911 call came in around 2 a.m. Rescue teams are searching for the fifth person — a man in his 30s.

Catherine Bernard, a spokesperson for the provincial police, says a group of 11 people were fishing when they were swept up by the tide.

The six others were rescued and the Sûreté du Québec are waiting for the help of divers and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel called the situation an "unnamable catastrophe" and a tragedy in an interview with Radio-Canada about wildfires Saturday morning.

More to come.