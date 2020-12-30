Chaudière-Appalaches, Quebec City care centres in critical states, government says

Chaudière-Appalaches has four seniors' care centres in "critical" situations, according to the latest update from the Health Ministry.

The Séminaire CHSLD in Saint-Georges has four new COVID-19 cases among its residents, for a total of 13, or 32 per cent of its population.

The CHSLD Saint-Hénédine has recorded four new positive screening tests. The long-term care facility has 13 active cases among residents and 24 among workers. In total, 43 per cent of residents are infected.



At the CHSLD Paul-Gilbert, in Lévis, there have been no new cases in the last 24 hours, but 48 residents, or 67 per cent of the clientele, are infected.





Outbreaks in Quebec City take a toll

CHSLD Saint-Brigid's Home, in Quebec City, has just passed a milestone of 100 employees infected with COVID-19 since the start of its outbreak at the end of November.

The most recent report from the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale shows a new case among employees at the residence where 100 workers were already infected. This is the worst infection toll for health-care workers at a care home in the region.

Seven residents are still infected at the CHSLD, which has already seen 34 deaths.

The CHSLD Paul-Gilbert, in Lévis, is one of four residences considered to be critical. (Éric Careau/Radio-Canada)

Also in Quebec City, the CHSLD Sacré-Coeur and the Centre d'hébergement Louis-Hébert are among the residences the government considers in critical condition.

At the CHSLD Sacré-Coeur, 48 per cent of residents are infected, and 10 people have died due to COVID-19.

The Centre d'hébergement Louis-Hébert recorded 17 cases among its clients, representing 38 per cent. It has reported three cases in the last 24 hours and three deaths since the start of the outbreak.