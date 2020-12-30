Chaudière-Appalaches, Quebec City care centres in critical states, government says
More than 100 health-care workers infected at Saint-Brigid's Home in Quebec City
Chaudière-Appalaches has four seniors' care centres in "critical" situations, according to the latest update from the Health Ministry.
The Séminaire CHSLD in Saint-Georges has four new COVID-19 cases among its residents, for a total of 13, or 32 per cent of its population.
At the CHSLD Paul-Gilbert, in Lévis, there have been no new cases in the last 24 hours, but 48 residents, or 67 per cent of the clientele, are infected.
Outbreaks in Quebec City take a toll
CHSLD Saint-Brigid's Home, in Quebec City, has just passed a milestone of 100 employees infected with COVID-19 since the start of its outbreak at the end of November.
The most recent report from the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale shows a new case among employees at the residence where 100 workers were already infected. This is the worst infection toll for health-care workers at a care home in the region.
Seven residents are still infected at the CHSLD, which has already seen 34 deaths.
Also in Quebec City, the CHSLD Sacré-Coeur and the Centre d'hébergement Louis-Hébert are among the residences the government considers in critical condition.
At the CHSLD Sacré-Coeur, 48 per cent of residents are infected, and 10 people have died due to COVID-19.
The Centre d'hébergement Louis-Hébert recorded 17 cases among its clients, representing 38 per cent. It has reported three cases in the last 24 hours and three deaths since the start of the outbreak.
with files from Radio-Canada's Félix Morrissette-Beaulieu