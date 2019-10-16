Quebec provincial police make arrests in 4 Mafia killings

In what Quebec provincial police are calling a "major breakthrough" in its crackdown on organized crime, three men and a woman have been arrested in the deaths of four people with known ties to the Montreal Mafia.

"It's a major breakthrough because people think that we never end up solving murders related to organized crime," said Sûreté du Québec Chief Insp. Guy Lapointe at a Montreal news conference Wednesday.

The primary motive behind the 2016 murders was the acquisition of power, Lapointe said.

He said the killings occurred against a backdrop of "the old conflict that persists between Sicilians and Calabrians involved in traditional Italian organized crime."

As part of "Operation Préméditer," SQ investigators also seized 19 long guns, six handguns, three automatic weapons, nearly 200 boxes of ammunition and two silencers, as well as materials to create explosives.

The four people arrested are Dominico Scarfo, Guy Dion, Marie-Josée Viau and Jonathan Massari.

They are believed to have conspired to kill Lorenzo Giordano, Rocco Sollecito, who were both found dead in Laval in 2016, and brothers Giuseppe and Vincenzo Falduto, who were reported missing in Montreal the same year.

Lapointe alleges Massari led the conspiracy, along with a man named Salvatore Scoppa, who was himself killed in May.

A chart provided by investigators shows the suspects they have arrested and the deaths they are believed to have caused. (Submitted by Sûreté du Québec)

"The murder of Salvatore Scoppa earlier this year is basically payback from the Sicilians, as revenge for these murders that were committed in 2016," Lapointe told CBC after the news conference at the SQ headquarters.

Lapointe explained that the "Sicilians" are part of the Rizzuto clan.

Experts say the death by natural causes of the Montreal Mafia's last known godfather, Vito Rizzuto, in 2013 created a power vacuum in Montreal, paving the way for rival clans to battle each other in the fight to come out on top.

Sûreté du Québec Chief Insp. Guy Lapointe detailed the raids at a news conference Wednesday. (Radio-Canada)

But Lapointe said police hope these latest arrests — and future pending arrests — signal that investigators will continue to put pressure on the clans' criminal activities.

"We're making a very loud statement to organized crime that it doesn't matter what they do, eventually we'll catch them," he said.