4-alarm fire in Laval backs up traffic near Highway 440
4-alarm fire in Laval backs up traffic near Highway 440

Large plumes of smoke are coming from a commercial building on Leman Boulevard, which is located in an industrial park.

Large plumes of smoke coming from commercial building on Leman Boulevard

The Laval fire department is responding to a four-alarm fire at a commercial building near Highway 440. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Laval firefighters are responding to a four-alarm fire near the corner of Pie-IX Boulevard and Highway 440.

The fire is in a commercial building at ​4000 Leman Boulevard, which is located in an industrial park.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen from the highway, and traffic is backed up in the area.

