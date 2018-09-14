New
4-alarm fire in Laval backs up traffic near Highway 440
Large plumes of smoke are coming from a commercial building on Leman Boulevard, which is located in an industrial park.
Laval firefighters are responding to a four-alarm fire near the corner of Pie-IX Boulevard and Highway 440.
The fire is in a commercial building at 4000 Leman Boulevard, which is located in an industrial park.
Large plumes of smoke can be seen from the highway, and traffic is backed up in the area.