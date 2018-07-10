Can a 3rd dimension make crosswalks safer? 3D crosswalk comes to Outremont

City workers painted a 3D crosswalk onto Outremont's busy Bernard Avenue today. While the new pedestrian corridor attracted attention on social media, its goal is to catch the eyes of drivers to prompt them to yield to pedestrians.

Germany, India, France and Iceland are already trying out painted 3D crosswalks on their streets.

Outremont borough Coun. Mindy Pollak said she believes this is the first 3D crosswalk in Canada.

She spent the morning around the crosswalk and said the reaction from locals was, "Oh, that's really cool."

This 3D crosswalk is painted on a street in Germany. (Christoph Soeder/AFP/Getty Images)

More costly than regular corridors

Pollack hopes the sidewalk will make drivers slow down and give pedestrians a feeling of increased safety.

She said the new crosswalk costs about $3,000, while the ordinary white stripes costs as little as $200.

Speed bump alert! 3D zebra crossing tricks drivers, slowing them down to give way to pedestrians in southwest China <a href="https://t.co/v3FJQYe2TU">https://t.co/v3FJQYe2TU</a> <a href="https://t.co/naG11EEGbS">pic.twitter.com/naG11EEGbS</a> —@XHNews

Véronique Laberge Gaudin, a mother of three elementary school-aged children, says she appreciates the effort to slow down traffic.

"I'll wait to see the results, but I'm sure it's going to make a difference," Laberge Gaudin said.

Tim Nguiem, a tourist visiting from China, said he when first spotted it, "I didn't know what it was."

He said if he were driving through the intersection, the optical illusion of a raised surface would "make me think twice."

Can't just be a gimmick

However, Daniel Lambert, a spokesperson for the Association of Pedestrians and Cyclists of Westmount. says he doubts the 3D crosswalk will increase safety for pedestrians.

Outremont borough workers were caught in the rain, but still managed to paint the borough's first 3D crosswalk. (CBC)

He says if the City of Montreal wants ot get serious about protecting them, "it has to do more than these kinds of cosmetic, gimmicky things."

Lambert recommends Toronto's approach. That city strings lights above crosswalks which pedestrians can turn to alert oncoming vehicles that they are about to cross the street.

In Toronto pedestrians can push a button to make lights flash above the street. (Google)

He also wonders if the 3D crosswalks will make it through the summer, since the city uses water-based paints on the streets because they're environmentally friendly.



