Can a 3rd dimension make crosswalks safer? 3D crosswalk comes to Outremont
Cities in France, Germany, China and India already trying 3D crosswalks
Germany, India, France and Iceland are already trying out painted 3D crosswalks on their streets.
Outremont borough Coun. Mindy Pollak said she believes this is the first 3D crosswalk in Canada.
She spent the morning around the crosswalk and said the reaction from locals was, "Oh, that's really cool."
More costly than regular corridors
Pollack hopes the sidewalk will make drivers slow down and give pedestrians a feeling of increased safety.
She said the new crosswalk costs about $3,000, while the ordinary white stripes costs as little as $200.
Véronique Laberge Gaudin, a mother of three elementary school-aged children, says she appreciates the effort to slow down traffic.
"I'll wait to see the results, but I'm sure it's going to make a difference," Laberge Gaudin said.
Tim Nguiem, a tourist visiting from China, said he when first spotted it, "I didn't know what it was."
He said if he were driving through the intersection, the optical illusion of a raised surface would "make me think twice."
Can't just be a gimmick
However, Daniel Lambert, a spokesperson for the Association of Pedestrians and Cyclists of Westmount. says he doubts the 3D crosswalk will increase safety for pedestrians.
He says if the City of Montreal wants ot get serious about protecting them, "it has to do more than these kinds of cosmetic, gimmicky things."
Lambert recommends Toronto's approach. That city strings lights above crosswalks which pedestrians can turn to alert oncoming vehicles that they are about to cross the street.
He also wonders if the 3D crosswalks will make it through the summer, since the city uses water-based paints on the streets because they're environmentally friendly.
With files from Verity Stevenson
