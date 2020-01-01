3 people stabbed overnight in 2 separate incidents, Montreal police say

Two people were stabbed in Lachine and one in Griffintown in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The first victim, a 20-year-old man, was stabbed around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and Ottawa Street in Griffintown.

Police believe that the man had been involved in an altercation with multiple people inside a nearby bar before he was stabbed and that the altercation later resumed outside.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the upper body but was conscious when police found him, Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said.

The victim, who is known to police, was then transported to hospital where he is in stable condition, Couture said.

Police are investigating but have made no arrests so far.

2 found stabbed in Lachine

Then around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to an apartment on Camille Street in Lachine.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper body, Couture said.

Police believe she was stabbed in a different location before she went to the apartment, but do not know where the incident happened. They have also been unable to determine what she was stabbed with, Couture said.

Just a few minutes later, police found a 23-year-old man bleeding at the nearby intersection of Saint-Pierre Avenue and Notre-Dame Street.

The man claimed to have been stabbed around the same location as the woman, but refused to say where he had been, Couture said.

Neither victim is co-operating with police, he said. Montreal police believe the two Lachine incidents are related but are not yet sure how.

Both victims are in stable condition.