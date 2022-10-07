Provincial police investigating shooting in hotel parking lot in Quebec's Laurentians region

Provincial police are investigating after at least one person was injured Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a hotel complex in Estérel, Que., about 100 kilometres north of Montreal in the Laurentians.

Radio-Canada learned soon after the shooting around 1 p.m. that there were three victims, one of whom suffered a serious head injury. But the Sûreté du Québec later released a statement saying only one person suffered what appears to be a gunshot wound.

While the victim suffered significant injuries, the person's life is not in danger, the SQ's statement says.

The shooting occurred at the Estérel Resort, which is just off Fridolin-Simard Road on Dupuis lake.

Radio-Canada reported that three people opened fire on three others in the parking lot, and that the shooters then fled in a black SUV.