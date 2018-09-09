Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in downtown Montreal

Montreal police confirm that the 55-year-old man who was hit by a car at 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the corner of René-Lévesque Blvd. and Jeanne-Mance St. has died.

The victim is one of three people who were hit by cars this weekend.

Police say the 55-year-old man was hit while jaywalking. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

The 30-year-old driver was treated for shock.

3 incidents in 12 hours

Also early Sunday morning, another pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Mont-Royal Ave. and Saint-Denis St. He was also crossing against the light, according to police.

The second man is in hospital but is expected to recover.

And a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital Saturday afternoon after he was struck by a Montreal taxi.

The incident took place around 5:45 p.m. at Bourbonnière Ave. and Ste-Catherine St. The man sustained a head injury and was unconscious when he was taken to hospital.

The taxi driver was also treated for shock. Police are still working to find out what caused this incident.

The death of the 55-year-old man was the 18th fatal collision of its kind in Montreal this year.

With files from Radio-Canada, La Presse Canadienne