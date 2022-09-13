4 overnight shootings in Montreal leave 3 men injured, property damaged

Montreal police are investigating four separate shootings overnight on Monday that left three men injured and vehicles riddled with bullets.

The most recent incident occurred around 2 a.m., when police responded to a shooting in the Ville-Marie borough, near the intersection of Saint-Denis and de Maisonneuve Streets.

Upon arrival, police found two men with gunshot wounds — one aged 32, injured in the upper body, the other aged 26, injured in the lower body.

They were rushed to hospital. Police describe their condition as stable.

Two suspects, aged 34 and 47, were arrested on site. The relationship between them and the victims remains unclear.

Earlier in the evening, around midnight, officers responded to a shooting in Place Émilie-Gamelin, just two blocks away.

Around two hours before the most recent incident, another man was critically injured by gunfire just two blocks away. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

Authorities say they found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. According to witnesses, police say at least one suspect fired a gun toward him before fleeing the scene.

The 38-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he has since stabilized.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

Police say it's too early to confirm whether the two downtown shootings are connected.

Thirty minutes later, around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for shots fired on 31st Avenue, near Beaubien Street, in the Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie borough.

A parked car was found with bullet holes and broken windows in Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

Officials found a parked car riddled with bullets and several shell casings on the ground around it. No victims or suspects were located.

Earlier in the night, around 8 p.m., police were called for shots fired near a schoolyard in the Anjou borough, near the intersection of Avenue des Jalesnes and Boulevard des Galeries d'Anjou.

No victims or suspects were located, but bullet casings were found at the scene along with a damaged vehicle.

The investigations into the four shootings are ongoing.