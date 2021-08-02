For the second time in a week, health authorities are urging people to avoid emergency rooms in the Laurentians.

Emergency departments in three of the region's six hospitals are experiencing major patient overflows.

Emergency rooms of the Saint-Eustache, Saint-Jérôme and Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts hospitals had reached between 130 to 150 per cent capacity by Sunday, according to the Laurentians' Integrated Health and Social Service Centre (CISSS).

The health authority says staff shortages and the greater presence of tourists in the region at this time of year are some of the reasons behind the overflow of patients.

Myriam Sabourin, spokesperson for the CISSS, recommends patients go to a walk-in clinic or call Info-santé if they have minor health problems.

"If their situation seems critical and they need emergency services, they should not hesitate, obviously, these people will be taken care of," she said.

"These are not easy issues to resolve, so it may take a few days"

This is the second time in a week that health authorities in the Laurentians have launched such an appeal.

The union for Laurentians health workers says employee burnout is exacerbating the problem.