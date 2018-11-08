Skip to Main Content
3 injured after car runs off road at Montreal General Hospital
Car's occupants being treated at hospital

CBC News ·
A car struck a pole outside the Montreal General Hospital on Thursday. (Mathieu Daniel Wagner/Radio-Canada)

At least three people were injured outside the Montreal General Hospital this morning after a car ran off the road.

The three people inside the vehicle were stabilized on site and were brought into the hospital for further evaluation, said Urgences-Santé spokesperson Stéphane Gascon.

The car appeared to strike a pole outside the hospital.

It was not immediately known if any pedestrians had been injured in the incident.

