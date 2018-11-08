New
3 injured after car runs off road at Montreal General Hospital
It was not immediately known if any pedestrians had been injured in the incident.
Car's occupants being treated at hospital
At least three people were injured outside the Montreal General Hospital this morning after a car ran off the road.
The three people inside the vehicle were stabilized on site and were brought into the hospital for further evaluation, said Urgences-Santé spokesperson Stéphane Gascon.
The car appeared to strike a pole outside the hospital.
