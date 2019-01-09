3 comfort food cookbooks to combat January's wintry weather

These cookbooks celebrate the traditional comfort foods of Germany, India and China, and will give you plenty of culinary inspiration for the new year.

Strudel, Noodles & Dumplings: The New Taste of German Cooking

This first solo cookbook by Anja Dunk is rustic, cosy and charming, providing a glimpse into her family life.

It is filled with the comforting German food of Anja's childhood that her mother cooked every day while the family lived in Wales, Africa and Asia.

Growing up in different countries and spending holidays in Germany with her grandparents, Anja believes that familiar flavours can make you feel at home, no matter where you're living.

She draws on contemporary flavours and various culinary influences to modernize traditional German cooking. With tips for preserving, techniques for breads and dumplings, and recipes for satisfying soups and slow roasts, this cookbook offers simple, seasonal and hearty food for every meal.

Tiffin: 500 Authentic Recipes Celebrating India's Regional Cuisine

Food writer Sonal Ved explores the food that defines the different parts of India in this stunning and comprehensive collection of traditional recipes.

Each region of India is introduced with a brief synopsis of its food history, describing how agriculture, political change and social practices have shaped this particular cuisine.

Tiffin gathers classic favourites and lesser-known dishes sourced from regional chefs, culinary experts, street food vendors and family recipes passed down through generations.

Though these recipes are divided by region, Sonal Ved recommends pairing dishes from different areas together, as the vast array of spices, ingredients and flavours that makes this food distinct, also makes it complementary and ensures a delightful tasting experience.

Cooking South of the Clouds: Recipes and Stories from China's Yunnan Province

In this cookbook, food and travel writer Georgia Freedman highlights the rich diversity of China's Yunnan province and its unique food culture.

With an extreme climate ranging from snow-capped mountains to tropical forest, Yunnan boasts a varied landscape that is home to numerous minority groups.

This convergence of resources and cultures has allowed an expansive cuisine to develop in this small area, which is considered the primary food destination of China.

Freedman first visited the province in search of the famous soup called Crossing the Bridge Rice Noodles, where raw ingredients are added to a rich steaming broth and are cooked to perfection in the bowl. Cooking South of the Clouds guides you through Yunnan province with recipes that highlight the region's bountiful ingredients, from hundreds of mushroom varieties to edible flowers and banana leaves.

This cookbook is an indispensable resource that celebrates the wealth of Yunnan's culinary traditions and invites you to discover the food of this incredible place for yourself.