3 children critically injured in Lower-St-Lawrence car crash

Three children are in critical condition after a car crash in the Lower-St-Lawrence region Sunday afternoon.

2 adults were also injured, but their lives are not in danger

CBC News ·
A police car is parked on the side of the road.
Police say a car swerved into a minivan, injuring three children, Sunday afternoon. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A minivan was struck by a sedan, which swerved into the wrong lane, in Val-Brillant on Highway 132 at 2:30 p.m., police say.

The car was carrying two children and an adult driver, and the minivan had a child and an adult.

Two of the three injured children were flown to a hospital in Montreal. The two adults were also injured but their lives are not in danger.

