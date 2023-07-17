3 children critically injured in Lower-St-Lawrence car crash

Three children are in critical condition after a car crash in the Lower-St-Lawrence region Sunday afternoon.

A minivan was struck by a sedan, which swerved into the wrong lane, in Val-Brillant on Highway 132 at 2:30 p.m., police say.

The car was carrying two children and an adult driver, and the minivan had a child and an adult.

Two of the three injured children were flown to a hospital in Montreal. The two adults were also injured but their lives are not in danger.