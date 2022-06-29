2nd suspect arrested in death of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui

Montreal police say they have arrested a second suspect, a 27-year-old man, in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in February 2021.

Meriem Boundaoui was killed while sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car near the corner of Jean-Talon and Valdombre streets in Saint-Léonard.

Earlier this week, police announced that Salim Touaibi, 26, had been arrested and formally charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder during an appearance at the Montreal Courthouse Monday afternoon.

Touaibi was already in detention for alleged offences related to drugs and gun possession when he was arrested for Boundaoui's death, the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said.

The second suspect was arrested in his home in Montréal-Nord Wednesday morning, police said.

That suspect was known to police and was "directly involved in the conflict between two groups" that led to the shooting, said Commander Paul Verreault, head of the SPVM's major crimes section.

The second suspect is also is expected to face first-degree murder charges.

According to the SPVM, Touaibi and the second suspect were in a vehicle when they got into an argument with people on the sidewalk and subsequently opened fire.

Meriem Boundaoui, 15, was killed in February 2021. (Photo submitted by Boundaoui family)

The weapon used in the shooting has not been found, police said, and few details are being released about the investigation.

"I cannot explain the details of the dispute because I have to respect the integrity of the legal process," said Verreault.

What he could say was that Meriem and her friends had no connection with the conflict. She was caught in the crossfire and killed.

Four other individuals, aged between 22 and 27 were also arrested on Wednesday morning, police said. They are expected to face charges of uttering threats, assault and drug trafficking.

After a 16-month investigation, "those directly and actively involved in the murder of Meriem Boundaoui have been apprehended," said Sophie Roy, acting chief of the SPVM.

Roy commended the efforts of investigators, saying police are people too, with children of their own. They were all upset by the young girl's death, she said.

Now, she said, the police service is happy to bring justice to the victim's family with these arrests and the increased push to curb gun violence in the city.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, centre, joined Montreal police interim Chief Sophie Roy, left, at Wednesday's announcement. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante congratulated the police service for its success.

"It is good for the family, but also for Montrealers, who see that everything is done by the SPVM to find solutions and, in this case, to find the culprits," said Plante.

Verreault said he wants this arrest to send a message to Montrealers, especially families and loved ones of murder victims: "There is always hope."

"Any murder investigation is important and we will do everything to settle the file," he said. "We will always continue and investigators will never give up."