Montreal's 26th homicide of 2018 in Shaughnessy Village neighbourhood

Montreal police have a man in custody in connection with the city's 26th homicide of 2018.

On October 10, police were called to an address on Hope Avenue, near the intersection of Atwater Avenue and Ste-Catherine Street.

They found an 80-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the death.