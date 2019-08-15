What will happen to $25K raised for General Vanier now that it no longer exists?
Students will be moved to 10 classrooms in nearby Pierre-de-Coubertin. Some cash may go to upgrades there
Parents who had children at General Vanier Elementary want to know what's happening to the $25,000 they fundraised for the school, now that the building has been transferred to another board.
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) held a meeting Wednesday night to make the move of its General Vanier students to the Pierre-de-Coubertin Elementary School building official.
At the meeting, parents questioned how the money would be spent. The school had amassed a total of $75,000, with contributions from the EMSB and the province, for an overall beautification effort at General Vanier, parent Jason Trudeau said.
But the work was slow to get done and a lot of the money remains.
"They only started it. We didn't get a lot of bang [for our buck]," said Jason Trudeau, who has a son entering Grade 6.
EMSB chair Angela Mancini said she is aware parents have made the request for compensation after seeing the school board wasn't able to follow through on the beautification project.
"There's a willingness of the council to do that. Certainly, we will be taking a look at it," Mancini said.
Pierre-de-Coubertin, however, needs some improvement to their schoolyard, so the funds may be used to bring the needs to the two schools together, she said.
Ten classrooms in Pierre-de-Coubertin will be allocated to the EMSB when the school year starts in three weeks.
Earlier this year, it was announced that students from two EMSB schools in Saint-Léonard would be relocated to two different facilities in the fall.
Quebec's Education Ministry made the decision so it could meet the space demands in the French system.
