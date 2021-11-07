Valérie Plante out to early lead in Montreal mayoral race

Valérie Plante is out to an early lead in the race for Montreal mayor after polls closed at 8 p.m. in municipal elections across Quebec.

Montrealers will soon find out who their next mayor will be — and chances are it's someone who has held the position before.

Plante, leading Projet Montréal, is hoping to be re-elected for a second term as mayor.

Denis Coderre is also trying for a second term, as leader of Ensemble Montréal. He was first elected mayor in 2013 before being defeated by Plante in 2017.

In Quebec City, CBC News projects newcomer Marie-Josée Savard as the provincial capital's new mayor, beating out Bruno Marchand.

Régis Labeaume resigned following 14 years on the job and endorsed Savard.

CBC News will have live coverage of races across the province.

Follow along here as live results come in.

Opinion polls suggest Plante and Coderre were neck and neck for much of the election campaign, and their platforms weren't far apart on several key issues.

Both candidates promised to create more affordable housing, hire more police officers and put more money into community services and green spaces.

But Plante, a more progressive option, also said she would pour additional money into public transit and expand the city's network of bike lanes, and put tighter controls on landlords.

She presented herself as the best candidate to help the city adapt to climate change, while Coderre said he would take a more balanced approach that would encourage more economic development as the city emerges from the pandemic.

Newcomer Balarama Holness was also on the ticket, with his new party, Mouvement Montréal.

Holness offered an alternative to the two leading candidates, promising to fight the province's new proposed language law, Bill 96, on behalf of English-speaking Montrealers. He also proposed reallocating money from the police toward community and social services.

Questions about the role and funding of the police service, the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), loomed large in the campaign after a series of high-profile shootings over the summer, as did the rising price of real estate and apartments in the city.

Plante passed a bylaw earlier this year that put new restrictions on housing developers in an attempt to create more affordable housing, while Coderre wants to ease those restrictions and let the free market do that job instead.

On policing, both Coderre and Plante promised to increase the SPVM's budget.