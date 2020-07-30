This year's Montreal marathon is cancelled, public health confirms
Quebec public health says there was no way to ensure health measures are respected.
Quebec public health says there was no way to ensure health measures are respected
Quebec public health has confirmed that the Montreal marathon will be cancelled this year.
In a statement, public health said it would be difficult to ensure the marathon complies with all necessary health measures.
It said the organizers decided to cancel the event.
The organizers have not responded to a request for comment.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.