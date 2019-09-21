New course, same road closures: Montreal marathon goes today

It seems nothing in Montreal is immune to the effects of the never-ending construction — including this weekend's running event.

The 29th edition of Oasis Rock 'N' Roll Montreal Marathon takes place today, and the city's abundance of roadwork has forced race organizers to come up with a new route for the half and full marathons.

The new route comes with a familiar problem, however — a slew of road closures will be in effect for the morning and part of the afternoon, mainly in the east end of the city.

The events begin just after 7 a.m., but the earliest road closures start at 3:30 a.m. All roads are expected to be open again by 3 p.m.

Race director Dominique Piché said an ever-changing race route may become the norm.

"We're taking it positively, all the road construction," he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak, adding it will all to plot courses through different neighbourhoods.

This morning, the runners will start at Quartier des spectacles, in the heart of downtown, and head east — past the Notre-Dame Basilica and, in the case of the marathoners, through the Longue-Pointe military base all the way past Highway 25, then back toward downtown.

Pichet said having to overhaul the course gives the local participants a chance to rediscover their city, while runners from out of town get to experience Montreal's culture, diversity, gastronomy and "joie de vivre."

More than 18,000 people will run in one of the five events taking place over the weekend — the one, five and 10-kilometre races were on Saturday.