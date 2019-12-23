What's open and closed in Montreal over the holidays

It's the holidays, and that means holiday operating hours for businesses and services across the city.

Here's a list of what is closed and when.

Shopping and eating

Malls are typically closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. By law, stores open on Boxing Day at 1 p.m.

SAQ outlets are closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. They open at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Banks are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2.

A lot of restaurants are closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. It's best to call ahead.

Activities

Movie theatres are open throughout the holiday season.

St. Joseph's Oratory and Notre-Dame Basilica are open.

The national library and archives is closed Dec. 23 to 26 and Dec. 30 to Jan. 2, inclusively.

Arena and pool schedules as well as library openning hours vary by borough.

The TAZ skatepark be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Jan. 5, but closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, as well as Jan. 1.

Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard is closed from Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The Pointe-à-Callière Archeological Museum is on a holiday schedule until Jan. 2. It's closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

The Botanical Garden is closed Dec. 23-25. The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will be closed Dec. 24-25.

Government

Accès Montreal offices are closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2. Call 311 for questions.

Federal offices are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Canada Post offices are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Montreal Municipal Court is closed from Dec. 24 until Jan. 2.

Ecocentres are closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2.

Transportation

STM buses will run on a holiday schedule Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2.

The Metro will be open all night on New Year's Eve.

Commuter trains and buses operated by exo will operate on a special schedule Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2. Visit the website for details.

Parking

Parking meters are running on normal schedules and parking restrictions are also still in effect.

Garbage