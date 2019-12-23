What's open and closed in Montreal over the holidays
Want to know when you can access government services or what time your bus is going to show up? Look no further.
A trusty list to consult sporadically over the holiday period
It's the holidays, and that means holiday operating hours for businesses and services across the city.
Here's a list of what is closed and when.
Shopping and eating
- Malls are typically closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. By law, stores open on Boxing Day at 1 p.m.
- SAQ outlets are closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. They open at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
- Banks are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2.
- A lot of restaurants are closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. It's best to call ahead.
Activities
- Movie theatres are open throughout the holiday season.
- St. Joseph's Oratory and Notre-Dame Basilica are open.
- The national library and archives is closed Dec. 23 to 26 and Dec. 30 to Jan. 2, inclusively.
- Arena and pool schedules as well as library openning hours vary by borough.
- The TAZ skatepark be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Jan. 5, but closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, as well as Jan. 1.
- Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard is closed from Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
- The Pointe-à-Callière Archeological Museum is on a holiday schedule until Jan. 2. It's closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
- The Botanical Garden is closed Dec. 23-25. The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will be closed Dec. 24-25.
Government
- Accès Montreal offices are closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2. Call 311 for questions.
- Federal offices are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.
- Canada Post offices are closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.
- Montreal Municipal Court is closed from Dec. 24 until Jan. 2.
- Ecocentres are closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2.
Transportation
- STM buses will run on a holiday schedule Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2.
- The Metro will be open all night on New Year's Eve.
- Commuter trains and buses operated by exo will operate on a special schedule Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1, 2. Visit the website for details.
Parking
- Parking meters are running on normal schedules and parking restrictions are also still in effect.
Garbage
- Garbage, recycling and large item pickups vary according to borough schedules.
- Christmas tree collection in Montreal takes place in January. People are asked to put them on the curb before 7 a.m. on the tree collection days, or bring them to an Ecocentre.