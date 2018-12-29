2018 in photos: CBC Montreal's favourite photos of the year
Cameraman and photographer Charles Contant, CBC's roving eye on Montreal, shares his photo diary
If you're keeping a photo diary of Montreal, weather photos will certainly be part of your collection.
A single street corner is guaranteed to look vastly different from one month to the next.
Underneath all that sleet and snow, and eventually lush green grass, 2018 marked another year that was bustling with activity — from the Quebec provincial election to the legalization of cannabis to a surprising season for the Habs.
CBC videographer/photographer Charles Contant is out in the field working with reporters every day. He's documented a vast array of Montreal moments, from beauty shots of architecture and nature, to capturing the news of the day as it happens.
With the arrival of spring comes the famous saying "April showers bring May flowers," and its infamous cousin "April showers bring freezing rain pellets."
The warm weather had not arrived by April 15, the start of Bixi season in Montreal.
Once the ice thaws on the river, it's a sure signal that summer can't be far behind.
The view from Île Sainte-Hélène at this time of year is beautiful.
As part of any love letter to a city, it's important to show the flaws.
Spring in Montreal can be pretty damp and dirty.
But the summer months makes the wait worthwhile. Once the squirrels in Parc La Fontaine come out in search of food, it's nearly time to break out the warm weather gear and pack up the parkas.
These little guys are everywhere, and ready to steal a sandwich if you let your guard down for a moment.
This summer saw some of the hottest days in recent memory, with Environment Canada issuing extreme heat warnings across the city.
It was a brutal stretch of sweltering heat that resulted in more than 50 deaths.
Montreal's Mural Festival never fails to bring a splash of colour to the city in the summer months, adding dozens of new pieces of public art to the city's already colourful landscape.
It's surprising how quickly the summer heat cools and the leaves start to turn.
There's no better time to take a stroll through one of the city's many parks than a crisp fall day.
October marked the culmination of the provincial election campaign and changed the face of Quebec's political power landscape.
The election saw the rise of the Coalition Avenir Québec to clinch a majority victory in the National Assembly.
On Oct. 17, cannabis was officially put up for sale in Quebec stores, drawing huge crowds on the first day.
November marked the anniversary of Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante's first year in office.
While last season's Canadiens weren't looking like winners on the ice, the start of the 2018-19 season was more encouraging.
It was a pleasant surprise for many fans to see their team off to a strong start.
And while this year ends on the same wintry landscape that began 2018, it's worth taking a page from these two kids, who know how to enjoy a classic Montreal winter while they can.
Happy holidays from the CBC Montreal team.
