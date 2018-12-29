2018 in photos: CBC Montreal's favourite photos of the year

If you're keeping a photo diary of Montreal, weather photos will certainly be part of your collection.

A single street corner is guaranteed to look vastly different from one month to the next.

This year's winter was a snowy one, with Montrealers braving the weather day in and day out for five months. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Underneath all that sleet and snow, and eventually lush green grass, 2018 marked another year that was bustling with activity — from the Quebec provincial election to the legalization of cannabis to a surprising season for the Habs.

CBC videographer/photographer Charles Contant is out in the field working with reporters every day. He's documented a vast array of Montreal moments, from beauty shots of architecture and nature, to capturing the news of the day as it happens.

Being a Montreal means learning to live with the snow, and trying to appreciate the beauty of an early winter morning. (Charles Contant/CBC)

With the arrival of spring comes the famous saying "April showers bring May flowers," and its infamous cousin "April showers bring freezing rain pellets."

The warm weather had not arrived by April 15, the start of Bixi season in Montreal.

That awful moment when your Bixi bike is frozen solid. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Once the ice thaws on the river, it's a sure signal that summer can't be far behind.

The view from Île Sainte-Hélène at this time of year is beautiful.

Slowly but surely, the snow melted away by April and the sun started to shine a little brighter. (Charles Contant/CBC)

As part of any love letter to a city, it's important to show the flaws.

Spring in Montreal can be pretty damp and dirty.

It may not be pretty, but we all have to see it until summer really begins in June. (Charles Contant/CBC)

But the summer months makes the wait worthwhile. Once the squirrels in Parc La Fontaine come out in search of food, it's nearly time to break out the warm weather gear and pack up the parkas.

These little guys are everywhere, and ready to steal a sandwich if you let your guard down for a moment.

After the thaw, squirrels started to come back out and forage for food in La Fontaine Park. (Charles Contant/CBC)

This summer saw some of the hottest days in recent memory, with Environment Canada issuing extreme heat warnings across the city.

It was a brutal stretch of sweltering heat that resulted in more than 50 deaths.

The heatwave made the city unbearable for many and even proved fatal for some. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Montreal's Mural Festival never fails to bring a splash of colour to the city in the summer months, adding dozens of new pieces of public art to the city's already colourful landscape.

Street artist Jason Botkin was involved in the 2018 edition of Mural Fest. (Charles Contant/CBC)

It's surprising how quickly the summer heat cools and the leaves start to turn.

There's no better time to take a stroll through one of the city's many parks than a crisp fall day.

Fall felt short this year with the pile of snow dumped on the city in November, but there were still a fair share of lovely fall leaves. (Charles Contant/CBC)

October marked the culmination of the provincial election campaign and changed the face of Quebec's political power landscape.

The election saw the rise of the Coalition Avenir Québec to clinch a majority victory in the National Assembly.

François Legault, leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec, became the premier of Quebec last October in a stunning victory. (Charles Contant/CBC)

On Oct. 17, cannabis was officially put up for sale in Quebec stores, drawing huge crowds on the first day.

The opening of cannabis stores in Quebec created a veritable media frenzy on Oct. 17. (Charles Contant/CBC)

November marked the anniversary of Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante's first year in office.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante unveiled the final version of a refurbishment project for Saint-Hubert Plaza on Wednesday. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

While last season's Canadiens weren't looking like winners on the ice, the start of the 2018-19 season was more encouraging.

It was a pleasant surprise for many fans to see their team off to a strong start.

Canadiens goalie Carey Price practices at the Bell Centre, Oct. 23. (Charles Contant/CBC)

And while this year ends on the same wintry landscape that began 2018, it's worth taking a page from these two kids, who know how to enjoy a classic Montreal winter while they can.

The snow came early this November and these kids took full advantage of the opportunity to hit the sliding hill. (Charles Contant/CBC)

