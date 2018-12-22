Increase in air travel leads to busiest year for Montreal airport

This year has been the busiest in the history of Montreal's Trudeau airport, with 19 million travellers passing through so far.

But the airport says it's expecting the upcoming week to be the busiest of the year.

Nearly 57,000 passengers are expected to travel by way of the Trudeau Airport during that period for the holidays.

The airport's security staff is warning people to arrive ​about four hours in advance for their flights because lineups to go through security could be especially long.

The airport attributed the record-breaking year to an increase in air travel.

"Montreal-Trudeau is seeing a strong and sustained growth in passenger traffic and is continuously expanding its air service," the airport's CEO Philippe Rainville said in a news release.

In October, the airport announced its 150th destination: Vienna.