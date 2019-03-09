Teen clocked driving 200 km/h on Highway 20, police say
The 18-year-old driver was slapped with a $2,141 ticket and 21 demerit points
An 18-year-old driver was handed a $2,141 ticket after provincial police clocked him going 200 km/h on Highway 20 in La Pocatière, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
The suspect was intercepted while travelling eastbound at kilometre 438 with three people in the vehicle, said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.
"Since this is a case of such excessive speeding, the young man's driver's licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was towed," he said.
In addition to driving at a high speed, the young driver was not wearing his seatbelt.
In Quebec, drivers under 23 are in an eight-point bracket. The demerit points are entered once a driver pays the fine or a judge finds the driver guilty of the offence.
Once a Quebec driver accumulates demerit points equal to or greater than their bracket, their driver's licence is revoked or their right to obtain a licence is suspended.
Licence revocation lasts a minimum of three months, but it may last six to 12 months depending on the situation or recent penalties the driver has faced.
Excessive speeding can lead to more than 30 demerit points with a single conviction. Demerit points remain on the driver's record for two years following the entry.
With files from Radio-Canada
